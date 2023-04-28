CLEVELAND (WJW) – Soggy, dreary & breezy this evening. Cloudy with pockets of drizzle will continue through the evening with a few scattered showers moving in tonight.

These few showers could contain a non-severe rumble of thunder. Staying mild with temperatures in the 50s and eventually upper 40s.

Tomorrow will probably be the best day of the weekend with some dry periods. We will still have a few spotty sprinkles around with highs in the mid 60s. Rain moves in late Saturday into Sunday.

Foxcast through Sunday:

Low stalls with additional rain early next week. Temps in the 40s!

Average high hits 70° in Cleveland on May 11th.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.