CLEVELAND (WJW) – The heaviest of the rain has moved out, we will see a few sprinkles through the night.

The heaviest of the rain will remain in parts of Central and Southern Ohio tonight into tomorrow.

Much cooler with temperatures in the 30s through the night.

Damp and chilly all day tomorrow with highs in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible but most of the heavy rain will remain south of the area.

Front stalls across central Ohio early Friday with rain redeveloping late Friday into Saturday. Heaviest of the rain Saturday will be in the morning with scattered lingering showers into the afternoon. Quiet on Sunday.

A good chance much of the area will receive another 1/2″ to 1″ of rain Friday late into early Saturday.

The warmup is replaced by cooler air this weekend and most of next week. Normal high for the end of March is 52.

