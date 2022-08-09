CLEVELAND (WJW) – A front is approaching from the Northwest. Most of the rain/storms will be across the southern 1/2 of the area today.

Lingering shower early Wednesday morning before drier and less humid air moves in. Small chance of a shower as another weaker front passes.

Final front Thursday will drop the humidity with more comfortable temperatures Friday through Sunday.

So far, we have experienced 90°F or higher 13 days this year. Normal for the whole year is 13 (last 20 years).

Above is the latest 8-day forecast.