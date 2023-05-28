CLEVELAND (WJW) — We will continue the beautiful weather for the rest of your Memorial Day weekend.

It’ll be another beautiful day with a few clouds here and there. Temperatures will quickly climb into the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon. It’ll be great weather for any boating, picnics or services you may have planned. On Monday morning, a few showers are possible south of U.S. Route 30. Most of us will remain dry.

Swimming is NOT recommended, but your boating and fishing forecast is looking good. Expect a small chop on Memorial Day.

It gets even warmer as we say goodbye to May! It will be in the mid-80’s midweek. Humidity will slightly rise as well. Hello June! Our stretch of mainly dry conditions continues, with only a small chance for a shower or two by the end of the week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: