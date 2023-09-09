CLEVELAND (WJW) – Our drizzly weather unfortunately continues as we close out Saturday and head into our first Browns Sunday.

Temperatures will remain below average this weekend, low to mid 70s. A few light showers are possible for the Browns on Sunday. Most of the day will be quiet with a bit more cloud coverage.

Hurricane Lee growing stronger in the Atlantic. We will be watching the movement over the next week. Models have the storm riding along the east coast of the U.S. but far enough offshore that there are no direct impacts expected to land.

