(WJW) — We’ll still see some haze through the day today with a few clouds. Temperatures will be seasonably warm, in the mid to upper 70s, with another dry day.

It’s been over two weeks since our last rainfall at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport!

No soakers in the forecast anytime soon!

Our next chance of rain (if the forecast holds) is Saturday night into Sunday with a small increase in humidity Sunday and Monday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

