Wild week of weather: 70s; rain, and snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It’ll be brief, but temperatures will top 70° Tuesday!

It will be windy though, with south winds of 15-20 MPH sustained with gusts of 35+ MPH mainly in the afternoon.

Rain develops Tuesday night/first half of Wednesday with a cold front.

Another wave is possible during the evening hours. Roller coaster temps continue with temperatures around 50 following the first round of rain.

A second cold front passes through Thursday, this one is potent!

A weather April Fools’ joke in the works! We won’t be laughing… lake effect snow showers in the forecast with temperatures hovering around freezing! Light accumulations are likely.

Easter Weekend is looking pleasant! Plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the low to mid 60’s.

