CLEVELAND (WJW) — Once the rain moves out, quiet the rest of the day Tuesday but windy and cooler in the evening – 40s to upper 30s.

Widespread rain develops Wednesday, a mix initially by midday with slushy accumulations then temps rise across the southern half of northern Ohio.

Another round of rain by early evening. Some steady.

Mostly dry Thursday and much warmer. Small chance of a shower late.

A massive temperatures drop from Thursday to Friday. Mostly dry Thursday then lake effect Friday.

