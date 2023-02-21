CLEVELAND (WJW) — Once the rain moves out, quiet the rest of the day Tuesday but windy and cooler in the evening – 40s to upper 30s.
Widespread rain develops Wednesday, a mix initially by midday with slushy accumulations then temps rise across the southern half of northern Ohio.
Here is a look at Wednesday’s FOXcast:
Another round of rain by early evening. Some steady.
Mostly dry Thursday and much warmer. Small chance of a shower late.
A massive temperatures drop from Thursday to Friday. Mostly dry Thursday then lake effect Friday.
Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:
Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.