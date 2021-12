CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Here comes the warm-up.

Temperatures Thursday will still be in the 30s but above freezing.

Saturday, we’ll start the day in the 60s.

We’ll be back in the 30s Saturday night.

Scattered rain showers develop Thursday night into Friday with widespread steady rain expected Friday night into Saturday.

Strong thunderstorms are possible Friday night.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST