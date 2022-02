CLEVELAND (WJW) – We’re in for some big weather changes this week.

Tuesday we’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 30s.

Tomorrow, temperatures will warm into the 50s!

We’re watching a strong winter storm system that will impact much of the middle of the US with moderate rain, sleet, and accumulating snow. This system will impact a large portion of the central US/Ohio Valley. Stay tuned!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST