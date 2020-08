CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Friday we’ll see more clouds than sunshine.

StormFOX radar shows light showers in the morning.

Between 4 and 7 p.m. there will be widespread thunderstorms.

Highs will reach the mid-80s.

Some storms will linger for high school football.

More showers will linger tomorrow morning, but it will be much cooler.

Highs will be in the upper 70s and humidity levels will drop in the late evening.

Here’s your 8-day forecast: