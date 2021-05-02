Widespread showers to kick off your work week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Clouds increase ahead of our next wave of rain moving in early Monday morning. Temperatures are staying mild in the low 60s in the morning to around 70 late in the day.

Widespread showers in the morning taper to scattered showers in the afternoon. There’s the chance of thunderstorms late day and overnight. Monday night storms could contain hail and gusty winds. Strong storms possible Tuesday as we transition from mild to cool temperatures by mid week.

We remain unsettled through much of the week. We NEED the rain! Moderate drought conditions through much of the area. This will certainly help our spring rainfall deficit of 1-3″.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: