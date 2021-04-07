Widespread showers, thunderstorms possible Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Widespread showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible starting after 2 p.m. on Thursday and lingering into Friday morning.

If the sun stays out long enough and rain holds off, we could tie or break record highs that were set back in 2001!

We cool off a bit as we head into the weekend and 50 and 60s return next week. The best chance for showers this weekend will be late Saturday through early Sunday.

Temps cool down next week with frequent weather systems expected throughout the next 7-10 days across the northern half of the U.S. This means the chances of rain stay high as we approach the middle of the month. However, there will be plenty of dry times too.

Long range outlook shows temperatures rebounding the last week of the month!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast