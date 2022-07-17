CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunday marks the first day since last month when we’ll have widespread rain and storms.

These will put down some pretty heavy rain at times in spots; Generally 1/4″ to 1/2″ with 1-2″ locally.

Temperatures won’t be as warm because of the rain and storms.

Extremely high humidity through Wednesday.

By early afternoon Monday, the two day rainfall totals will help in chipping away at the rainfall deficit and abnormal dryness across northeast Ohio. Most places will get around an inch and some places closer to an inch and a half.

Here’s a daily breakdown of rainfall expected through the workweek:

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: