Widespread rain Wednesday into Thursday

Chances for rain will increase quickly Wednesday.

Wednesday Forecast and Rain Probability

A round of widespread, heavy rain will hang around Wednesday/Wednesday night/ early Thanksgiving Day. Thanksgiving afternoon and evening will be drier.

Rainfall will be around 1/2″ with local amounts around 1″ from mid morning Wednesday through sunrise Thanksgiving.

Overall, there’s higher confidence that the pattern will be COLDER next week. A southern system early next week looks to bring rain then snow with lake effect! Obviously, it’s too early for local snowfall specifics.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: