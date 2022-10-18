CLEVELAND (WJW) – Breezy and cold with temperatures in the upper 30s Tuesday morning.

Mostly rain with a few snowflakes mixing in from time to time. We are not expecting any snow to accumulate.

Some breaks from the rain will take place west and south before widespread rain redevelops in the afternoon/evening Tuesday.

Coverage will be around 100%!

We could see a few snowflakes and pockets of graupel embedded in the rain.

Any accumulation will be light and mainly in areas of higher elevation late Tuesday and Tuesday evening which will melt off fast.

Futurecast for Tuesday: Rain with some snow mixed with limited accumulation.

Here are the weather headlines for this first taste of winter weather:

Many variables go into snowfall forecasts. Early-season snow is governed by different variables than mid-winter conditions:

After a brief chill, seasonal temps return late week. The trend will continue into next week!

Above is your latest 8-Day forecast.