Widespread rain, storms returns to Northeast Ohio Thursday morning

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Wow! We hope you had the opportunity to enjoy 2 rain-free consecutive days.

But, the upper-level high-pressure system that protected us is moving away. Add to that an early-season tropical storm (now tropical depression Bertha) heading north from South Carolina and it spells our first round of showery weather starting to return by Thursday morning. The best opportunity will be east of Interstate 77 on Thursday morning.

The best chance for widespread rain/storms will be Thursday and Friday. Friday will be the ‘transitional’ day.

We will cool off to below normal temps in the 60s this weekend with clearing skies. Saturday night will be an ideal time to see if you can spot some of your favorite summer constellations.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

More forecast information, here.