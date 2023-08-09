CLEVELAND (WJW) – This evening, temperatures are in the 80s early on and falling into the 70s by sunset. Humidity is tolerable and a little breeze from time to time makes it feel better.

Widespread rain overnight tonight. Heavier south. Showers/storms Thursday will be on and off and mainly in the afternoon with some sunshine.

Futurecast for Tonight and Thursday:

Next front will be Saturday. A few storms Friday evening. Coverage Saturday will be around 40% at this time. By Sunday, we’re drier and should feel and look good for the Fox 8 Fox Trot in the morning.

Two more fronts: Saturday and Monday of next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: