Widespread rain on track to end for NFL Draft kickoff

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We just missed another 80-degree high temp with Cleveland Hopkins International Airport reaching 79 degrees (officially) on Wednesday.

Get ready for a sharp temperature decline as our atmosphere turns soggy for a good chunk of Thursday.

Thursday: Widespread rainfall will blanket most of Ohio. It will be heavy through the morning commute.

Thursday Evening: From 8 pm through the NFL Draft time duration, showers will be slim to none.

Lingering localized lake showers are likely Friday: Small coverage. Cooler.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: