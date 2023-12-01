(WJW) -Widespread rain from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Temperatures in the mid-40s.

A dry slot arrives in the afternoon.

Clouds and pockets of drizzle, then scattered showers develop late evening/overnight.

We’ll pick up a quarter to a half inch.

Sunday, widespread showers redevelop:

An active pattern continues late this weekend/early next week.

Another round of cold next week then a period of “milder” air, which should last around 5 days, starts Dec. 7.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.