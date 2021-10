CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We’ll see widespread rain Friday.

Rain will be heaviest and steadiest during the morning and midday.

Showers will linger through Saturday. An inch or more of rain will have fallen by Friday evening and counting through Halloween morning.

TRICK-OR-TREAT/BROWNS FORECAST: A few morning showers lend way to a partly sunny sky. Highs in the upper-50s.

Andre will present the Fox 8 Winter Weather Outlook coming up on Fox 8 News at 6 on Friday!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST