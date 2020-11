CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures will climb into the 50s today, but the rain won’t make it easy to enjoy it.

Temperatures this morning are in the upper 40s.

Rain will develop throughout the morning with wind gusts in the 30 mph range.

There will be a few breaks throughout the day, but everyone will see rain today.

Thanksgiving will be much drier.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

