CLEVELAND (WJW)– A lake breeze will kick in Tuesday creating a wide temperature range of 60s inland to upper 40s/lower 50s lakeshore.

Widespread showers Thursday will lead the way to a temperature drop back for the upcoming weekend.

DST begins 2am this Sunday. We’ll be “springing forward”. At 2 am, we’ll be setting our clocks forward by one hour. Don’t forget!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: