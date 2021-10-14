Wicked weather moving in Friday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A fundamental change in the weather pattern is about to occur. The cold front that will accomplish this will push showers in from the west as coverage increases Thursday night and early Friday, especially in western areas.

Expect dry breaks in the afternoon with widespread rain Friday evening through early Saturday morning.

There is the risk of an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm Friday afternoon and evening. Stay tuned as Friday night football games could be affected.

The rain doesn’t move out until Saturday afternoon.