OHIO (WJW) – Northeast Ohio saw historic rainfall with two separate large clusters of rain and storms over Wednesday and Thursday nights, according to Meteorologist Scott Sabol.

Most of northern Ohio was under a severe thunderstorm warning at some point between August 23 and early August 25.

In total, there were four tornado warnings in NE Ohio from Thursday night into Friday morning. Three of those warnings were later confirmed to be EF-1 tornadoes, including one in Cleveland, Mentor, and Sandusky and Ottawa Counties. One was confirmed to be an EF-0 tornado in Trumbull County.

For more information on the tornadoes in NE Ohio, click here.

As a result of the storms, 17 school districts closed due to damage and power outages.

What factors lead to this severe weather?

According to Scott Sabol, A huge ridge of heat in the central U.S. has been a fixture for at least a week. Disturbances rode up and over the ridge, down through the Great Lakes.

This, paired with high humidity and dewpoints above 75, makes the recipe for heavy rainfall.

These storms were also focused along a series of fronts, Sabol said.

Sabol also said, that although severe, the last few days of rainfall still was not the worst in NE Ohio history. The historic Derecho in 1969 on the 4th of July produced even more rainfall, which can be seen in the graphic above.