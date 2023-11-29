CLEVELAND (WJW) — Now that the snow has stopped and the storm has moved on, the numbers have been tallied.

Here are some of the highest snowfall totals from the storm:

Expect clearing skies Wednesday evening and breezy winds giving us a chill. Temperatures will be in the 30s Wednesday evening, but we’re feeling like we’re in the mid-20s.

Overnight, skies will remain clear and temperatures will drop into the mid- to upper 20s. Wind chills should be around 20 degrees in the morning so you’ll wanna bundle up.

It’ll be a milder Thursday — pushing 50 in spots! We’ll see a good mix of sun and clouds with breezy to gusty winds up to 50 mph, so it may still feel chilly for some.

Snow will continue to melt by Thursday. We’ll then look to rain showers Friday, starting in the morning.

Temperatures will remain in the 40s, which is typical, through Monday.

The active pattern continues late this weekend and early next week. Keep your umbrella with you.

We’ll get another round of cold next week.

Here is the 8-Day Forecast: