CLEVELAND (WJW) – We’ll have a mild start to the week with temperatures around 60 through Wednesday.

There’s a small chance of a shower Tuesday (30%) with wider coverage on showers (thunder) on Wednesday.

We’re tracking colder temperatures and a rain/snow mix on the way this weekend. More details as we get closer to the event.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST