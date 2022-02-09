When you’ll see rain and snow showers today

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’ll be breezy Wednesday, making it feel colder, but all in all, should be relatively comfortable for the morning commute.

Another clipper passes through Wednesday with some spotty rain/snow showers in the morning with a better chance in the early evening (40% coverage).

Little accumulations. Temperatures will be milder, in the upper 30s.

We’re back to colder readings for one day. A few snow showers Thursday with some light accumulations in spots. Best chance for showers will be Friday in the form of mainly rain as temps rising into the 40s.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST