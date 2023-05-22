CLEVELAND (WJW) – Hazy sunshine today, courtesy of the Canadian wildfires.

Highs will reach the mid and upper 70s this afternoon with the exception of our lakeshore communities.

THEY’RE BACK! Have you noticed those black swarms on the horizon, they are midges. What’s the difference between a Mucklehead (midge) and a mayfly? Mucklehead is much smaller. Mayflies are larger and are about the size of a moth. All are a sign of a healthy lake.

More dry days ahead, grab your shades! There’s a VERY small chance of a spotty shower or sprinkle Tuesday still not enough to warrant mention in the 8 day though. Wednesday, if we see any sort of rain it would be far south as the front drops through.

A brief dip in temps courtesy of that cold front Wednesday. Breezy and cooler to end the work week, with a gradual warm-up to around average as we head in Memorial Day weekend.

Grab your watering can! Dry for days.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: