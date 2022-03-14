When you’ll see 70s this week

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s not quite spring, but this week is going to feel like it.

A warmer pattern is taking shape for the week.

At first, 50s will be common on Monday and Tuesday, then look for 60s Wednesday and backyard thermometers may try to snuggle close to 70°F on Thursday!

Contrary to what some believe, the “clock change” does not increase the amount of daylight we see…. rather, it shifts the daylight over one hour. While sunsets are later, we now have to wait that extra hour to see the sunrise.)

Spring arrives on Sunday, March 20.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST