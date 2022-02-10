When you’ll get a break from the rain and snow

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A front will bring a rain/snow mix to the area.

There won’t be much accumulation, however.

Temperatures will stay mild, by winter’s standards, in the 30s but it will be on the breezy side.

Temperatures will hover in the lower 30s with a few snow showers Thursday with some light accumulations in spots.

In the primary snowbelt a quick inch is possible Thursday night with a touch of lake enhancement.

The best chance for showers will be Friday, mainly in the form of rain as temps rise back into the 40s. Some light accumulations Friday night in spots.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST