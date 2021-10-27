When you might see the first flurries of the season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures are starting out in the upper 40s Wednesday.

They’ll eventually warm into the upper 50s.

It will be cloudy. There is a possibility of stray showers as well.

We dry out Thursday and warm-up ahead of our next system. Highs in the mid and upper 60’s.

TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST/BROWNS FORECAST: A few morning showers lend way to a partly sunny sky. Highs in the upper-50s. A dry evening for our little ghouls and goblins.

For the first time this season, wintry mix has made its way into our 8-day forecast: