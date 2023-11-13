CLEVELAND (WJW) – The leaves are blowing! A slightly warmer, sunny day with gusts in the 25-30mph range.

Dry through next Thursday. Temps will slowly warm through Thursday. Colder weekend ahead.

Rain returns Friday, scattered and tapers off quickly Saturday.

Here are the forecast bullet points for the next 2 weeks:

Gradually warming next week.

Long range outlook shows a brief cool down the weekend before Thanksgiving week (40s) followed by briefly milder temps to START the holiday week

We will be watching a system Wednesday/Thursday Thanksgiving week from the west. Too early for day-to-day specifics this far out. More on this next week!

Here is the 8-day forecast: