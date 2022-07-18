Showers wrapping up by mid-afternoon. Temperatures will be held to around 80 degrees thanks to the clouds and rain, mid 80s west of Cleveland where sun arrives earlier.

The two day rainfall totals will help in chipping away at the rainfall deficit and abnormal dryness across northeast Ohio.

Good chance for storms late Wednesday as cold front pushes through. Lots of heat and humidity in the next 8 days.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Soil moisture has dropped significantly across the Ohio Valley over the last 4 weeks. But with this good dose of rain, we will likely see it bounce back by the end of this week.