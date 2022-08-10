CLEVELAND (WJW) – A quiet start to the day with the chance for a light spotty shower, mainly south.

A mix of sun and clouds with quiet conditions through the rest of the day as highs climb into the upper 70s. A weak front will move in Thursday allowing the chance for a few light showers during the late morning and early afternoon.

The final front on Thursday will drop the humidity even further with more comfortable temperatures Friday through Sunday. Morning temps in the 50s.

So far, we have experienced 90°F or higher 13 days this year. Normal for the whole year is 13 (last 20 years).

Long range pattern shows little chance of extreme heat and humidity for Ohio.

