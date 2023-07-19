(WJW) — It’s staying quiet through the evening as humidity stays on the lower side. More humid air will move in with our next system tomorrow evening.

Next chance for rain/storms tomorrow. A few spotty storms in the afternoon then a line of strong storms in the evening. A few could be strong/severe with gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Linger shower into Friday. Nothing significant.

Humidity and temps fall Friday and Saturday.

No long-term signs of LONG stretches of above normal heat AND humidity through the remainder of July. Some brief periods of heat at the end of next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

