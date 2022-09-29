CLEVELAND (WJW)- Not much warmer today as we climb into the upper 50s with a bit more sunshine. Quiet conditions through the day with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

Hurricane Ian made landfall along Cayo Costa around 3 p.m. yesterday as a strong Category 4 Hurricane with sustained winds of around 150 mph. Storm surge of 12-18 ft was expected along the SWFL coastline with reports of 100mph + wind gusts.

Ian has downgraded to a Tropical Storm as it moves out into the Atlantic and could make a third landfall along the east coast as a tropical storm before the weekend.

The remains of Ian will continue to move north and could move into parts of Ohio late Sunday. The models have been going back and forth with this forecast so we will have to keep a close eye for weekend plans. However, expect more cloud cover Saturday and into Sunday.

Above is your latest 8-Day Forecast.