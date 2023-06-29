CLEVELAND (WJW) – An Air Quality Advisory will remain in effect until tonight at midnight. “Unhealthy” to “Very Unhealthy” levels of pollutants will linger. Spend a bit more time inside, especially if you suffer from any breathing difficulties.

Today, air quality improved some but is still not great. Air quality does get better each day through the end of the week as winds switch out of the south and pushes the smoke back into Canada.

Temps warmer… Highs heading back near 80. Rain coverage and intensity will climb this weekend along with the humidity and heat.

We’re heating up! Finally feeling like summer! 80’s very common.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.