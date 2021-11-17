When wet weather will return to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – People are waking up to temperatures in the 30s.

By noon, it will be 60-degrees.

Winds could gust up to 30MPH throughout the afternoon.

This warmth won’t last long.

We’re tracking a cold front Wednesday night.

Rain will develop after 9 PM.

It’s going to be a wet commute come Thursday morning with periods of heavy rain at times.

We dry out in the afternoon then lake effect snow develops Thursday evening.

Accumulating snow in the primary snow belt is anticipated Friday morning.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: