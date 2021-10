CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A line of showers and thunderstorms will arrive in Northeast Ohio around midday.

Several rounds of showers over the next few days. Here is the breakdown:

Line of showers late AM through mid afternoon, storms eastern areas today

Breaks then local showers off the lake from midnight/predawn Friday

Lake driven showers Friday into Saturday

Lake effect clouds and showers will be part of the forecast late this week into early this weekend.

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST