(WJW) -Temperatures will be in the upper 80s with more clouds late.

There is a small chance of a late evening storm.

Wednesday will be mostly dry, especially to the south. Storm coverage will gradually increase Wednesday night into Thursday along a stalled front.

We don’t anticipate widespread rain until Thursday, with clusters of heavy rainfall and the potential for strong storms.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

