(WJW) – Beautiful day with temperatures climbing into the mid-60s.

Sunshine takes over.

Quiet during the day, before our next system brings rain tonight.

Widespread rain is expected AFTER the Friday night football games.

It’ll be a soggy and windy start to the weekend!

Winds increase with gusts of 25-35 miles per hour likely on Saturday.

Rain totals expected:

Sunday showers begin to taper. But, if you’re heading to the Cleveland Browns game keep the rain gear handy “just in case.”

Here is the 8-day forecast:

Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.