(WJW) – Beautiful day with temperatures climbing into the mid-60s.
Sunshine takes over.
Quiet during the day, before our next system brings rain tonight.
Widespread rain is expected AFTER the Friday night football games.
It’ll be a soggy and windy start to the weekend!
Winds increase with gusts of 25-35 miles per hour likely on Saturday.
Rain totals expected:
Sunday showers begin to taper. But, if you’re heading to the Cleveland Browns game keep the rain gear handy “just in case.”
Here is the 8-day forecast:
