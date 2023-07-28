CLEVELAND (WJW) — It will be warm and very muggy out on Friday evening.

Dew point temperatures will be in the lower to mid-70s. The cloud cover and storms kept the high heat away, but not the humidity. We should be quiet for the rest of the evening — just muggy.

Our next round of thunderstorms will move in overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.

It’ll be hot and humid with a chance for strong to severe storms overnight on Friday. Damaging winds and flooding are the main risks. The timing on these storms moving from west to east is about 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Ashtabula County is under a flood advisory until 9:30 p.m., where minor flooding caused by heavy rainfall is expected in low-lying areas. More than a dozen other Northeast Ohio counties are also under a flood watch until Saturday morning. Flooding is possible in:

Ashland County

Ashtabula County, lakeshore and inland areas

Cuyahoga County

Erie County

Geauga County

Huron County

Lake County

Lorain County

Mahoning County

Medina County

Portage County

Richland County

Stark County

Summit County

Trumbull County

Wayne County

We’ll see a few lingering showers early Saturday morning. We will have the chance for a few general thunderstorms Saturday afternoon as this system finally moves out of the region. It’ll be a bit “cooler” with temperatures in the low 80s. Severe weather is not expected on Saturday.

Sunday is looking like the “pick day” of the weekend, with temperatures in the 70s and quiet conditions.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: