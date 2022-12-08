CLEVELAND (WJW) – Colder tonight with finally a few breaks in the cloud coverage. Partly cloudy tonight as we fall into the low to mid 30s. A few areas of patchy fog are possible tonight but expect better conditions as you leave the house tomorrow.

Brief breaks of sunshine tomorrow morning before the clouds quickly move back in tomorrow afternoon before our next system arrives tomorrow night. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Our next shot of a few showers comes Friday evening where a few wet snowflakes could mix in in at times, especially after sunset Friday night. The system exits early Saturday morning leaving us with a few scattered showers.

Here are the next three weather systems from today through next week. Weak front Sunday with a small chance for showers/pm mix. However, notice the last system the strongest, deepest with the greatest wind/rain then snow potential starting Wednesday!

Signs of colder temps showing up per our extended outlook mid/late next week with snow chances climbing.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.