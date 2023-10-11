CLEVELAND (WJW) – A mild fall day as clouds build in later tonight. We should stay dry through the evening as temperatures hang out in the 60s and 50s.

Temperatures will fall into the 40s later tonight. Not frost expected! Showers move in after midnight, staying mainly west. Scattered showers will creep toward NE Ohio in time for the morning commute.

Next up… A few showers develop overnight with coverage increasing Thursday morning. The morning commute will be a wet one, especially if you’re in our western communities. A break from the rain is expected Thursday afternoon through Friday.

More showers move back in for the weekend. Winds increase with gusts of 25-35 MPH likely on Saturday.

Showers transition to a lake effect pattern as the cooler drops back in and lingers next week.

Check the 8-day forecast above.