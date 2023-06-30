CLEVELAND (WJW) – Air Quality Alert is still in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties until Friday at midnight.

We saw some of the worst air quality readings Wednesday with the highest AQI at 291. Air quality is improving with most reporting “good” to “moderate” levels of wildfire smoke.

This evening we’ll see partly cloudy skies with only an isolated chance of a shower or storm but most are dry. We are warm and muggy with temperatures in the 80s early then 70s after sunset.

Overnight it’s warm and muggy with temperatures on either side of 70 degrees. There are some passing showers and an embedded thunderstorm overnight, mainly in our western areas.

Rain chances increase this weekend. Multiple chance for rain and storms through Monday. Locally heavy rain and strong winds possible. Best chance will come in the afternoon/early evening. Some storms may be strong to severe Saturday and Sunday. Keep an eye to the sky, the forecast and the Fox 8 Weather App.

We’re heating up! Finally feeling like summer! 80’s very common.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast: