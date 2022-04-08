CLEVELAND (WJW) – Scattered showers embedded with soft pellets or hail or sleet at times through the evening. It’s chilly! Temperatures will be falling through the 30s late and into the overnight.

The weekend remains chilly. Saturday, mainly through midday you’ll run into a wintry mix. Little to no accumulation. A dusting at best on elevated surfaces. Remember our ground temperature is warmer, with a lot of melting occurring so it won’t stick for long.

Skies dry out with sunshine Sunday after a few Snowbelt flurries early in the day. Highs will be in the low 40s Saturday to near 50° on Sunday. A warm-up is on the way next week. Temperatures top 10-15° above average through Thursday!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: