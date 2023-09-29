(WJW) — A few showers linger this morning, mainly east. Elsewhere, patchy fog is developing for your morning commute as temperatures hang near 60.

This afternoon, the drive home looks more pleasant, with sun beginning to peek through the clouds!

Friday, clouds and a few showers will be around in the early morning but the afternoon should feature gradual sunshine with maybe an isolated diurnally driven shower. Temperatures will be back into the lower 70s.

It looks nice for Friday night football!

The weekend looks gorgeous! Plenty of sunshine and mid-70s as we usher in October.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Stay with Fox 8 News for the latest weather updates.