(WJW) — Steamy to stormy!

It’s heating up today with lots of hazy sunshine and humidity. Pop-up storms will begin this afternoon and a well-developed line of rain and storms will roll in this evening/overnight.

Factor in the humidity today and it’ll feel more like the mid 90’s.

I can’t rule out a localized shower or storm this afternoon as a warm front lifts through. And we have a more active night ahead…

Parts of our area are under an Enhanced and Slight Risk for late this evening into Thursday.

The timeframe, right now, looks like a line will move through our area from 5 p.m. – 2 a.m. from west to east. Damaging winds, hail and localized flooding are the major risks.

An isolated tornado risk is also possible.

Heat indices over the next couple of days could come close to 100° at times. Stay cool and hydrated!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

The last sunset in the 9 o’clock hour for this year is behind us:

How do we come up with the precipitation percentages? Here is a general overview on the methodology we use in most instances:

Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.