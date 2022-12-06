CLEVELAND (WJW) — Drizzle with heavy clouds cover Tuesday morning. Temperatures remain in the lower 40s.

Drier Wednesday after a.m. drizzle. Next system Thursday night/early Friday.

Other than a few flakes mixing in Friday night, our snow chances are pretty slim this week. Signs of colder temps showing up per our extended outlook next week with snow chances climbing.

Unsettled week ahead with multiple weather systems:

Here are the 3 weather systems starting Tuesday through early next week. Notice the last system is the strongest, deepest with the greatest wind/snow potential next Tuesday/Wednesday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.